Fact Check: Did Evan Gattis just admit to using steroids and trash cans banging during his time with the Astros?

Five years since retiring from the MLB, former slugger Evan Gattis has found himself in the headlines yet again. The former Houston Astros catcher and designated hitter is trending online after a few unfiltered tweets referring to performance-enhancing drugs and trash can banging.

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian Evan Gattis admitting to steroids and trash can bangs Evan Gattis admitting to steroids and trash can bangs 😂 https://t.co/zzXf4zGOsQ

"Evan Gattis admitting to steroids and trash can bangs" - Joe Randazzo

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The six-year MLB veteran raised a few eyebrows following several tweets while responding to fans. While Gattis may or may not have been joking with his online responses, he has certainly added fuel to the fire for the polarizing Houston Astros franchise.

Among some of his tweets, Evan Gattis hinted at potential steroid use during the 2015 season.

"I can guarantee I was terrified and probably on a performance-enhancing drug both times," the World Series champion said of the time he played in left field.

He also did not shy away from responding to messages about the Houston Astros' trash can banging during their 2017 World Series title run.

One fan posed the question:

"How many bangs of the trash can did you hear in the 2017 postseason?"

Gattis responded:

"Depending on the pitch."

Gattis continued tweeting in more detail about the series. He mentioned a "backdoor cutter slider" and claimed that the team knew which pitches were being thrown by the likes of Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw.

Evan Gattis @BulldogBeing The craziest thing about the cheating year is facing a guy like yu darvish and getting shut out knowing what’s coming The craziest thing about the cheating year is facing a guy like yu darvish and getting shut out knowing what’s coming

Gattis' open, albeit questionable, Twitter tirades, raised concerns among fans about his well-being and current mental state. Although his tweets are undoubtedly entertaining, one can't help but wonder if he is okay.

Metra_BNSF_Rails @BnsfRails This Evan Gattis story is just weird man I feel like he maybe drunk or something but idk This Evan Gattis story is just weird man I feel like he maybe drunk or something but idk

"This Evan Gattis story is just weird, man. I feel like he may be drunk or something but idk" - @BnsfRails

A look at Evan Gattis and the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal was arguably the most controversial MLB scandal since the steroid era, resulting in the Astros becoming one of the most hated franchises in the league.

The Astros were found to have used technology to steal signs of opposing teams during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The organization used a camera in center field to film the opposing catcher's signals and relay them to their batters by banging on a trash can.

The controversy not only tarnished the reputation of the Houston Astros, but all of the players involved, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Carlos Beltran.

To say that Jose Altuve is one of the most polarizing players in the MLB would be an understatement. The Houston Astros All-Star second baseman has seen his approval rating among MLB fans swing up and down throughout his career. The 2017 sign-stealing scandal was the deciding factor for most.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Astros players apologize for the cheating scandal:



Alex Bregman: "I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me."



Jose Altuve: "Whole Astros organization feels bad about what happened in 2017." Astros players apologize for the cheating scandal: Alex Bregman: "I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me."Jose Altuve: "Whole Astros organization feels bad about what happened in 2017." https://t.co/rVfPORDKfw

"Astros players apologize for the cheating scandal: Alex Bregman: "I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me." Jose Altuve: "Whole Astros organization feels bad about what happened in 2017." - Bleacher Report

During the 2017 postseason with the Astros, Evan Gattis played in 13 games, hitting a home run and recording three RBIs en route to his only World Series championship.

Poll : 0 votes