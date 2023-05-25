Create

Fact Check: Did Jhoan Duran throw the fastest pitch in MLB history? Twins flamethrower's remarkable feat examined

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 25, 2023 20:41 GMT
Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians
Did Jhoan Duran throw the fastest pitch in MLB history?

There is a new candidate for the fastest pitch in MLB history with Jhoan Duran's unbelievable fastball from last night. Facing the San Francisco Giants, Duran sent a fastball toward Wilmer Flores that likely stunned the batter.

Jhoan Duran, 105mph Fastball. 😳[104.6 actually but we round up here in PitchingNinja World] https://t.co/jlENw00ajn

The radar gun caught Jhoan Duran at 104.6 miles per hour. That's the fastest of this season so far, albeit in the early going. Is it the fastest pitch in MLB history? Unfortunately, not quite.

Right now, Aroldis Chapman officially holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest pitch in baseball with a 105.8 mph fastball. He threw the pitch on September 24, 2010, when he faced the San Diego Padres. This is the modern-era record.

Previously, Nolan Ryan touched 108.1 miles per hour, though the technology was not as reliable then.

Duran's pitch was about 1.2 miles per hour off from Chapman's, though the batters that faced each pitch could probably hardly tell the difference. Where does Duran's pitch rank among other fast pitches?

Where Jhoan Duran's throw ranks among the fastest pitches in MLB history

Naturally, Chapman's throw as well as Ryan's exceed that of Duran. However, Duran's is among the all-time fastest.

Heat advisory: Jhoan Duran throws flames. 🔥 https://t.co/jKflRLz94y

Here's the list of the highest fastball velocities:

  1. Nolan Ryan, 108.1
  2. Bob Feller (1946), 107.6
  3. Aroldis Chapman, 105.8
  4. Aroldis Chapman, 105.1
  5. Jordan Hicks, 105.1
  6. Joel Zumaya, 104.8
  7. Jhoan Duran, 104.6
  8. Jordan Hicks, 104.3
  9. Aroldis Chapman, 104.3
  10. Ryan Helsley, 104.2
  11. Camilo Doval, 104
  12. Aroldis Chapman, 103.9
  13. Mauricio Cabrera, 103.8
  14. Jordan Hicks, 103.7

Duran routinely touches the triple digits on the radar gun, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he ended up on this list a few times like Chapman and Jordan Hicks are.

