Fact Check: Did Julio Rodriguez set a Home Run Derby record? Exploring Mariners slugger’s electric first round 

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez had the hometown fans in a frenzy during the MLB Home Run Derby Monday night.

Rodriguez was the bracket's seventh-seeded hitter. He did not let that hamper him in setting a new derby record. He smacked 41 homers in his first round matchup against second-seeded New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso is a two-time winner of the derby, but he was easily out-paced by Rodriguez 41-21 in the opening round.

Jullio Rodriguez pulled the ball over the fence on pitch after pitch, as the right-handed hitter smacked 32 dingers in regulation time. He easily earned a 30-second bonus for hitting two or more homers of 440 feet, and in his one full minute of bonus time he hit nine more to set a new round record in the derby.

The previous record for homers in a round was by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He hit 40 round-trippers in the second round of the 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland.

A tough first half of the season for Julio Rodriguez

Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

After winning the American League Rookie of the Year award and finishing seventh in the AL Most Valuable Player voting in 2022, Julio Rodriguez has struggled through the first half of his sophomore MLB season.

He has stumbled, much as the Mariners have in general, hitting just .249 with 13 homers and 49 RBIs through this season's first 87 games. Last season, he hit .284 with 28 homers and 75 RBIs over 132 games.

However, Julio Rodriguez is on track to steal far more bases in 2023, logging 22 swipes already after stealing 25 bases in the 2022 season.

