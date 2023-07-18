It's hard to go very long in New York City without talking about the New York Yankees. One of baseball's oldest and most esteemed clubs, talking about them in the Big Apple is bound to make you some friends.

On July 13, New York Police arrested Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann in connection with a string of murders. Known as the Gilgo Beach serial killings, the remains of about 18 women were found on a beach on the south shore of Long Island between 1996 and 2011.

With the case still in a nascent stage, it cannot be stressed enough that all involved are innocent until proven guilty. However, that hallowed fact of a just legal system was lost on at least one account, who made a shocking allegation online.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport Long Island serial killer called Michael Kay Show from burner phones 89 times, authorities say.



Topics ranged from Yankees, Brian Cashman, Giants offensive line, and had multiple tirades over Peter Rosenberg’s role on show.

"Long Island serial killer called Michael Kay Show from burner phones 89 times, authorities say. Topics ranged from Yankees, Brian Cashman, Giants offensive line, and had multiple tirades over Peter Rosenberg’s role on show." - New York Porch Sports

According to New York Porch Sports, authorities unveiled that the suspect was a regular caller into the Michael Kay Show, a popular New York-based sports talk program. The page alledged that the suspect called in 89 times using a burner phone, and discussed topics such as the Yankees, New York Giants, and Yankees GM Brian Cashman.

While the notion is indeed captivating, it is completely false. Currently, authorities are, rightly, being very careful as they conduct their investigation. If there was any news to share to the general public, it would surely be something more notable than the suspect's affection for the Yankees.

PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸 @PoliticsVerse_ BREAKING: Long Island Serial Killer suspect has been arrested and taken into custody.



The suspect killed 10 victims from 1996-2010.



His name is Rex Heuermann, an architect from Massapequa Park, NY.

"BREAKING: Long Island Serial Killer suspect has been arrested and taken into custody. The suspect killed 10 victims from 1996-2010. His name is Rex Heuermann, an architect from Massapequa Park, NY." - PoliticsVerse

Heuerman, a native of Massapequa Park, which is located very near to the fateful beach, was arrested at his home. While he has not been proven guilty, a 32-page document obtained by the New York Times makes a good case for his identity as the Long Island Serial Killer.

Yankees and Long Island Serial Killer at the intersect of NYC news

After the Bronx Bombers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings last night, many may be feeling the pain. While the team continues to suffer, now nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, it is likely that Heuerman has bigger priorities at the moment

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault