Fact Check: Did Miguel Rojas throw one of the slowest pitches in MLB history? Exploring the feat after Shortstop's sluggish outing vs Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a disappointing loss against the Cincinnati Reds in the final game of the series on Sunday.

Despite the loss, infielder Miguel Rojas provided a healthy dose of entertainment to the home crowd with his debut from the mound at Dodger Stadium.

The Reds led the game 8-0 heading into the ninth inning, and with the game seemingly lost, Rojas took up the pitching role at the top of the ninth inning.

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser did not disappoint on the call as Miguel Rojas made his first Major League appearance as a pitcher.

Rojas made his pitching debut against an in-form Joe Votto, looking to cash in at the top of the ninth inning. The Dodgers infielder dished out a 47 mph eephus pitch which wouldn't look out of place in a softball game.

"You’ve told me, velocity’s not everything,” Dodgers' play-by-play announcer Joe Davis deadpanned after Rojas' initial pitch.

“This begs the question if there are any scientists out there,” Davis said. “What’s the minimum speed you can throw a pitch and still get it to home plate?"

While Rojas' pitches were one of the slowest in the Major League, it was quite some distance away from being the slowest pitch in MLB history.

Former Texas Rangers player Brock Holt grabbed the record for the slowest pitch when he registered a 31 mph pitch against the Oakland A's in 2021.

Votto managed an RBI double against Rojas, pitching in the ninth inning to stretch Cincinnati's lead to 9-0.

Miguel Rojas grabs headlines after LA Dodgers' shutout loss against Cincinnati Reds

The Reds were quickly off the mark in the final game of the weekend series as Elly De La Cruz's seventh home run of the season gave the visitors a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Matt McLain's solo home run at the top of the third inning further solidified the Reds' lead in the game. Votto's two-run homer in the same inning compounded the misery for the Dodgers.

Rojas affected a sharp stop in the fifth inning before his pitching debut.

Votto, who was looking in ominous touch, almost registered his second homer of the game before James Outman grabbed a tremendous leaping catch at the wall to rob the hitter.

While Votto further stretched Cincinnati's lead at the top of the ninth inning, relief pitcher Daniel Duarte helped the visitors to a shoutout victory against the NL West leaders.