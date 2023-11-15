Fact Check: Did moon landing inspire pitcher Gaylord Perry to hit first career HR? Extraordinary co-incidence, explored

It is nearly the one-year anniversary of the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, who passed on December 1, 2022. Yet, even though he has been gone for nearly a year, his legendary career, and perhaps more legendary stories have lived on.

"In the heat of battle, Gaylord Perry would sometimes forget where he put the Vaseline."

Known for his infamous spitball, Gaylord Perry developed a reputation for manipulating the ball in as many ways as possible. Yet, even under constant surveillance, he was never ejected until 1982, which was his 21st season in the majors.

But as iconic as his potentially illegal spitball was, the story of his first career home run may have been equally as impressive. To say that Perry was not exactly known as a power hitter would be an understatement, as the pitcher ended his 22-year MLB career with a .131 batting average.

However, on July 20, 1969, two major events took place: man landed on the moon and Perry hit the first home run of his career. Although one may have had more historical importance than the other, they both seemed unlikely to ever take place.

On July 20, 1969, just a half an hour after Apollo 11 landed on the Moon, Perry hit his first HR!

According to Alvin Dark, who was Perry's manager during the 1964 season with the San Francisco Giants, "There’ll be a man on the moon before he hits a home run." This proved to be true, as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the moon's surface less than an hour before Perry hit his first home run.

While there is no way to prove if Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin making history had anything to do with Perry finally hitting a home run, but the coincidence is too good to deny.

A look a Gaylord Perry's Hall of Fame career

A two-time Cy Young winner and five-time All-Star, Perry was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. His 3,534 career strikeouts currently have him 8th all-time, as well as sitting 6th all-time with 5,350 innings pitched.

Perry was a journeyman in every sense of the word, spending time with the San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, and Kansas City Royals. A pioneer, a legend, and an outlaw, the MLB universe will forever remember the greatness of Gaylord Perry.