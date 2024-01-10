Fact Check: Did the Rays trade Luke Raley while on honeymoon? Exploring bizarre story surrounding the Mariners OF

New Mariners outfielder Luke Raley found out about his trade from the Rays to Seattle while playing pool volleyball on his honeymoon in St. Lucia. Raley discovered the news after receiving numerous missed calls and texts, prompting him to contact his agent, who confirmed the trade for infielder Jose Caballero.

The 29-year-old Raley, unaware of the trade during his pool volleyball game, humorously commented:

"I got out of the pool, MVP of the volleyball game, and then I had already been traded to the Mariners."

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Raley assured that the trade did not dampen his honeymoon experience, and him and his wife continued to enjoy their time.

"I get out and have like 20 missed calls and a bunch of text messages[...] And I'm like, 'Something happened.'"

The trade was part of the Mariners' ongoing efforts to retool their roster for the 2024 season. In a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto acquired Raley for utility infielder Jose Caballero. Raley, known for his athleticism, versatility, and left-handed hitting, is expected to bring power, baserunning skills, and defensive capabilities to the Mariners’ lineup.

In 118 games with the Rays last season, Raley posted a .249/.333/.490 slash line with 23 doubles, 3 triples, 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander expressed excitement about adding Raley to the team, emphasizing his offensive and defensive contributions.

As the Mariners continue their roster adjustments, the unexpected trade revelation for Luke Raley adds a humorous twist to the usual business of player deals in Major League Baseball.

