Fact check: Does Wander Franco share same name with his brothers? Investigating restricted Rays star's intriguing family tree

Wander Franco is in the news for a lot of the wrong reasons right now, which is bad news for his brothers. Not only would they presumably not want their brother to be doing anything wrong, but they also share the same name. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop has two brothers.

They are both named Wander Franco, so all three of them have the same name. Where they differ is in the middle name, but those aren't commonly used to refer to someone. Thus, they likely all get called Wander Franco.

What are Wander Franco's brother's names?

Wander Franco, who plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, has the full name of Wander Samuel Franco Aybar. He has dropped the second last name, though. His two brothers are called Wander Javier Franco and Wander Alexander Franco.

Wander Franco is the name of four men

Wander is also the first name of his father, which makes for four men of the same first and last name in the same family. The Rays' star's uncles, who both played in the MLB, Erick Aybar and Willy Aybar, have different names entirely, so the naming issue ends with his immediate family.

The one Wander who does currently play in the MLB is not active for the Rays. The shortstop is on the Restricted List as the league investigates his alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He denied the claims, but the league is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter at the time.