Fact Check: Has Anthony Volpe ever pitched a perfect game? Exploring Yankees shortstop's unlikely prowess

It's been a roller coaster first season for New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe. After opening the season on a disappointing note, the highly-touted prospect has rounded into form after adjusting to the MLB level.

The 22-year-old entered the season with sky-high expectations, perhaps to his detriment, however, he has handled his struggles and accomplishments with grace.

"anthony volpe’s OPS is up to .674 with a sub-.300 OBP and he has played great defense. he’s not having a rookie of the year season, but if in 2024 they can work on getting him on base more often, he could be a near .800 OPS hitter with above average defense. not too shabby." - @AaronCornielle

So far this season, Volpe has showcased his combination of speed and power, which made him such an intriguing prospect for Yankees fans. Through 120 games this season, the former first-round pick has racked up 16 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. However, his .212 batting average and 121 strikeouts leave something to be desired.

He may be a few years away from becoming a superstar on the level of Aaron Judge, however, he has flashed his potential. While his speed and power combination has New York Yankees fans excited that their top prospect is turning around at the plate, they may need to pump the brakes a little bit.

No, in fact, Anthony Volpe has not thrown a perfect game even though some have suggested he has. Volpe, however, was named as 2019 Perfect Game All-American, which may have caused the confusion.

Will Anthony Volpe live up to his billing of "The Next Derek Jeter?"

Nearly every shortstop prospect to come through the New York Yankees system has unfairly been compared to club icon and Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter. Given the fact that this has happened on several occasions, it has not come to fruition for the optimistic fans who miss having "The Captain" roaming their infield.

"Yankees shortstops with 15+ HR and 20+ stolen bases in a season: 1) Derek Jeter, 2) Anthony Volpe. (That's it, that's the whole list)" - @YESNetwork

Entering the 2023 campaign, Volpe was being dubbed as the next Derek Jeter, and while that comparison seemed unfair at the time, he and Jeter have performed at a similar level. Only Anthony Volpe and Derek Jeter are the only New York Yankees shortstops in history to have at least 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season.