Fact Check: Has Wander Franco fired his lawyers? Fresh reports emerge as Rays star doesn't report to authorities despite deadline

As the legal troubles surrounding Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco intensify, recent reports from the Dominican Republic suggest that Franco may have dismissed his legal team, adding a new layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Listin Diario, a local newspaper, captured images of authorities waiting for Franco outside the Offices of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents on Thursday Morning. Despite the scheduled meeting, Franco failed to appear, raising questions about the status of his legal representation and the potential impact on the investigation.

Several reports from the Dominican Republic indicated that Wander Franco had "disempowered", or fired his lawyers in the country. The legal team, including Luz Diaz Rodriguez, Rosalina Trueba, Cristian Cabrera, and Manuel Rodriguez, notified authorities that they no longer represent Franco. This development has significant implications, as Franco’s legal advisors would typically be responsible for informing him about the scheduled meeting with the prosecutor.

Despite Wander Franco’s absence, investigations will proceed.

Prosecutor Olga Dina Llaverias confirmed that the investigation would proceed despite Franco’s absence. She had awaited the presence of the All-Star player and his legal team at her office, but they did not show up. The Dominican Republic’s prosecutor’s office initiated the investigation on August 14, following social media posts implying Franco’s involvement with a minor.

Franco’s suspension by Major League Baseball in August aligned with the commencement of the investigation in his home country. Under the agreement with the players’ association, he continues to receive payment and service time during is administrative leave. MLB is conducting its own investigation, with no set timetable for a decision on potential disciplinary action against Franco.

As the drama unfolds, Wander Franco’s legal saga continues to captivate both baseball enthusiasts and those following the broader implications of the investigation, highlighting the challenges and uncertainties faced by the young talent and the Tampa Bay Rays.

