Fact Check: Is Joey Votto hiding baseballs around Cincinnati? Reds veteran’s unique way to connect with fans explored

First baseman Joey Votto is something of a legend in Cincinnati. The 39-year old Canadian has spent his entire 17-year career playing on the banks of the Ohio river.

A second round draft pick by the Reds in 2002, Votto finished second in 2008 NL Rookie of the Year voting, after hitting 24 home runs and 84 RBIs alongside a slashline of .297/.368/.506. Two years later, in 2010, he hit 37 home runs, 115 RBIs, and led the MLB in OBP, SLG, and doubles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Joey Votto spending time with an important #Reds fan at the ballpark." - Joe Danneman

Ahead of the 2023 season, Joey Votto wanted to be honest with fans. According to the six-time All-Star, he will retire after this year if he "is not playing up to his standards." Votto has a team option for 2024 remaining on the $225 million,10-year deal he signed with the Reds in 2014.

On his Instagram, Joey Votto recently unveiled his own personal giveaway. He announced via his story on July 18 that he will be hiding two signed baseballs around Cincinnati. His message was clear, whoever finds the pair of balls is to keep one, and gift the other to a fellow Cincinnati Reds fan.

Charlie Clifford @char_cliff



The lucky winner will be able to gift a separate signed Votto ball to someone.



@WLWT #Reds Joey Votto announces on IG that he wants to “change the mojo together” and is hiding a signed baseball somewhere in Cincinnati.The lucky winner will be able to gift a separate signed Votto ball to someone.

"Joey Votto announces on IG that he wants to “change the mojo together” and is hiding a signed baseball somewhere in Cincinnati. The lucky winner will be able to gift a separate signed Votto ball to someone." - Charlie Clifford

According to Votto, the giveaway is in an attempt to "change the mojo." However, some feel that the fan favorite is attempting to give back to his home of nearly eighteen years before his imminent retirement.

Sooner or later, Joey Votto will pass the torch

Just two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, Reds fans finally feel as though they can cheer for their team again. With a base of players like Spencer Steer, Jonathan India, and of course, Elly De La Cruz, the team is in good hands.

A true ambassador and pioneer of Canadian baseball, Votto will be remembered as the best MLB player to have yet come from his homeland. Nobody knows exactly when it will come time for Votto to hang up his glove for good. However, we all know that he will retire on a high note, knowing what the future holds for the only team he has ever known.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault