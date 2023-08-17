Fact Check: Is Miguel Tejada facing arrest in $160,000 check fraud case? Exploring former MVP's legal woes

Over the course of his sixteen MLB seasons, Miguel Tejada was the focus of some pretty incredible moments. However, as with most stars, it was not without controversy.

Born in the Dominican Republic in 1974, Tejada got his start with Billy Beane's Oakland A's in 1997. In 2002, Tejada hit .308/.374/.508 with 34 home runs and 131 RBIs. A key member of the A's historic 20-game win streak in 2002, Tejada began to gain repute as one of the best players around.

When he retired in 2013, Miguel Tejada had a career slashline of .285/.336/.456 with 307 home runs and 1302 RBIs. However, revelations of PED use led to a 105-game suspension in 2013. Moreover, Tejada was indicted in 2009 for lying to the US Congress about his drug use.

On August 16, more damning news about Tejada broke. According to Dominican authorities, Tejada is guilty of writing a null check for $9 million Dominican Pesos, a figure that works out to about $160,000.

"The National District Sentence Execution Court issues an arrest and conduct warrant against former baseball player Miguel Tejada for a debt of $9,000,000 pesos." - ALERTAS MUNDIAL

While his success during his years with the Oakland Athletics made him a sensation, fans soon became used to dissapointment in Tejada. In 2005, fellow MLB star Rafael Palmeiro accused Tejada of supplying him with B-12, a substance banned by the league.

Additionally, Tejada was called out during a 2008 interaction with ESPN. Miguel Tejada was called out for lying about his age when he signed his first contract in 1993. Per sources, Tejada told A's management that he was seventeen, when he was in fact, nineteen.

Although his time in Oakland was fantastic, Tejada's best years arguably came during his time playing for the Baltimore Orioles between 2004 and 2006. During that time, Tejada appeared in three straight 162 game seasons, hitting .315 with 84 home runs and 348 RBIs.

"Miguel Tejada celebrates his home run in the 2005 All Star Game." - Baseball in Pics

Miguel Tejada's retirement is just as controversial as his career turned out to be

Although Tejada retired after his 2013 season on the Kansas City Royals, the poor reputation that he garnered during has playing days continue to haunt him. Coincidentially, Tejada comes from Bani, which the same city that Dominican authorities are currently investigating allegations regarding Rays star Wander Franco and an underaged girl. Hopefully, this is one of the last negative news items Tejada brings upon himself.