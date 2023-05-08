The Oakland Athletics announced the passing of legendary pitcher Vida Blue on Sunday. Blue was a major league player for seventeen long years, nine of which were with the A's. During this time, he notched up immense success with them both individually and collectively.

Throughout his nine-year spell with the Athletics, Blue had three All-Star appearances and won three consecutive World Series titles with the team from 1972 to 1974. He was one of the hardest-to-hit left-handed pitchers in the 70s, known for his brutal fastball that took out most batters at the plate. At the time of his retirement, he had a 209-161 record with a 3.27 ERA.

Blue was named the American League MVP, along with the American League Cy Young award, for an exceptional season in 1971 where he was second to none in any pitching stats column. However, the 1971 AL MVP award was a rare distinction for Vida Blue, who technically remains the last switch-hitter to win the MVP award.

In addition to his pitching, Blue also appeared at the batter's box in 39 games. The designated hitter had not been introduced to the American League during that season, and since the A's sensation hit from both sides of the plate, he and Yankees legend Mickey Mantle remain the only two switch-hitters to achieve this distinction.

Vida Blue's passing away a major moment of grief for the A's

At 73 years of age, Vida Blue's death was met with a lot of grief from the Athletics fanbase. No official cause of death has been revealed yet, but his friends have said he had been battling an undisclosed form of cancer. Even though certain off-field issues plagued his career, professionally on the field he gave his all, always giving 100% for the team.

