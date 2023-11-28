Fact Check: Was Hall of Famer Edd Roush ejected for sleeping during a game? Bizarre 1920 incident revisited

Edd Roush may not be a name that many fans these days may recognize, but the feisty outfielder was one of the best hitters of his generation. Over his 18-year MLB career, Roush was not exactly known for his power-hitting, racking up only 68 total home runs during his time in the majors.

While he was not a power hitter by any means, he was elite at the plate. A two-time batting champion (1917, 1919) and World Series champion (1919), Edd Roush was a fierce competitor and tough out. At the time he retired in 1931, Roush owned an exceptional .323 batting average, which currently ranks him 39th all-time in MLB history.

"Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame #OTD in 1962, Jackie Robinson, Bob Feller, Edd Roush, and Bill McKechnie." - @custom_baseball

However, even though Roush was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, he may best be remembered for one of the most bizarre ejections in MLB history.

During a game in June 1920, when Roush was a member of the Cincinnati Reds, there was a break in the action. The pause in the action was due to an argument about a previous play. At this time, Roush sat down in the outfield and rested his head in his hands.

"On this day in 1920 Reds' Edd Roush falls asleep in center field during long infield argument, Heinie Groh goes to wake him, but umpire ejects Roush for delay of game #MLB" - @athleticobscura

Not soon after doing this, Roush fell asleep. Not only did Roush fall asleep in the middle of a game, but his teammate Heinie Groh tried to wake him up, but he stayed asleep. After Groh was unable to wake him up, the umpires decided to eject Roush from the game, citing the delay of game rule as the reason behind the ejection.

A look at the career of Edd Roush

Throughout his 18-year MLB career, Roush spent 12 of those seasons as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. With the Reds, Roush helped the club win the 1919 World Series, while also claiming the National League Batting Title in 1917 and 1919.

By the time Roush retired, his has maintained an impressive .323 batting average with 2,376 hits, 68 home runs, 981 RBIs, and 268 stolen bases. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1962, which also featured Bob Feller, Bill McKechnie, and the iconic Jackie Robinson.

