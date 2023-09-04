Fact Check: Was Julio Urias arrested for incident at Inter Miami game? Lionel Messi’s star-studded game tarnished

Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges last night. It is an unfortunate turn of events for the young pitcher, as he has previously received a 20-game suspension for domestic violence in 2019.

"Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges last night. He was released this morning on $50,000 bond, per @JeffPassan" - @TalkinBaseball_

According to reports, the domestic violence situation is believed to have occurred during an MLS game on Sunday night. Julio Urias was a special guest in attendance during LAFC's matchup against Inter Miami featuring the legendary Lionel Messi.

The star-studded Lionel Messi game is now clouded by the arrest of Urias whose history with domestic violence may result in another MLB suspension. The Los Angeles Dodgers' agent Scott Boras declined the option to comment on the situation.

"Dodgers' pitcher Julio Urias was arrested by police who patrol BMO Stadium, the site of Sunday night's Inter Miami CF-LAFC match. Urias was on the guest list to see Lionel Messi in action." - @AndySlater

Urias was joined at Lionel Messi's game by fellow teammate Mookie Betts as well as whose-who of A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, LeBron James, and Selena Gomez. Further details of the situation involving Urias have not been made public aside from the arrest and being released on $50,000 bond this morning.

The Los Angeles Dodgers released a statement announcing that the pitcher would not be traveling with the team. “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

A closer look at Julio Urias' 2019 domestic violence suspension

As previously mentioned this is unfortunately not the first incident involving the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, with the 27-year-old receiving a 20-game suspension in 2019. Urias was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery after bystanders claimed to have seen the World Series champion push a woman to the ground in a parking lot.

Under the MLB's domestic violence policy, Urias received a 20-game ban, and it appears likely that this may be the case yet again.