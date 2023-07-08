Fact Check: Was Whit Merrifield drinking beer during interview? Exploring Blue Jays star's post game antics

In a recent post-game interview, Toronto Blue Jays second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield made a light-hearted comment that sparked some amusing speculation about him chugging beer while talking to the host.

After hitting his second home run of the night to tie the game against the Chicago White Sox, a tired Merrifield humorously remarked, "I need a beer and a foot rub."

However, it is important to note that Merrifield's comment was purely in jest. Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, he was not consuming any alcoholic beverage.

On Thursday night, the Toronto Blue Jays emerged victorious against the Chicago White Sox, securing a 5-4 win and completing a two-game series sweep.

The Blue Jays demonstrated their dominance over the White Sox throughout the season, as they not only swept this series but also achieved an impressive season sweep, winning all six encounters between the two teams.

With the All-Star break on the horizon, the Blue Jays, led by their star player Merrifield and the rest of the talented roster, are eager to maintain their momentum.

Up next for the Blue Jays is a crucial three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. The team recognizes the importance of these upcoming games as they look to further climb the standings and solidify their position in the playoff race.

“This part of the season can be grueling,” Merrifield said. “But we’re all, pretty professional team in there. We know what our job is when we show up.”

Merrifield was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays from the Kansas City Royals ahead of last season's trade deadline.

He is maintaining a solid batting average of .282, showcasing his ability to consistently make contact with the ball. His two home runs and 30 RBIs further highlight his ability to drive in runs and contribute to the team's offensive production.

Whit Merrifield's 2023 MLB All-Star appearance

Toronto Blue Jays v Miami Marlins: MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 20: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws to first base for an out against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on June 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Whit Merrifield's fresh start with the Toronto Blue Jays led to his third all-star appearance.

"I had a decent first half so it's nice to be rewarded for that," said Merrifield. "Especially after coming off a tough start to my year last year. Missed out last year, so it's nice to get off to a better start."

Following the MLB Home Run Derby on July 10, the festivities continue on July 11 with the MLB All-Star Game. This prestigious event brings together the best players from the American League and the National League.

This year, the All-Star Game will be hosted at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

