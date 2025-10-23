  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Fake injured”; “Crucial for team’s success” - Fans divided as Francisco Lindor undergoes right elbow surgery during postseason break

“Fake injured”; “Crucial for team’s success” - Fans divided as Francisco Lindor undergoes right elbow surgery during postseason break

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 23, 2025 02:14 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
Fans divided as Francisco Lindor undergoes right elbow surgery during postseason break - Source: Imagn

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor underwent elbow surgery after the team failed to make the postseason. The Mets announced the shortstop's procedure on Wednesday.

Ad

Lindor underwent a right elbow debridement and is expected to be ready for Spring Training. Despite his issue, the All-Star shortstop played in all but two games for the Mets this year.

"Francisco Lindor recently underwent a right elbow debridement procedure. He's expected to be ready for Spring Training."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Lindor's surgery after the Mets' disappointing end to the regular season.

"Fake injured."
Ad
"This could be crucial for the team's success next season 👌"
Ad
"So when’s Manaea gonna get that or are we gonna keep throwing out the broken version of him until his contract is finished?"
Ad
Who cares f***ing phony better not having multiple 0-30s stretches next year. Sick of his nice guy act
Ad
*Need him ready by opening day.*
Ad

Despite a midseason slump, Lindor was one of the most consistent hitters for the Mets, making 732 plate appearances, the most in the MLB during the regular season.

Lindor earned his first All-Star selection in almost six years and finished the season after smashing 30 home runs and stealing 39 bases for the second time in his career. He has also been named a Silver Slugger finalist for a third consecutive season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications