“Fake injured”; “Crucial for team’s success” - Fans divided as Francisco Lindor undergoes right elbow surgery during postseason break

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor underwent elbow surgery after the team failed to make the postseason. The Mets announced the shortstop's procedure on Wednesday.Lindor underwent a right elbow debridement and is expected to be ready for Spring Training. Despite his issue, the All-Star shortstop played in all but two games for the Mets this year.&quot;Francisco Lindor recently underwent a right elbow debridement procedure. He's expected to be ready for Spring Training.&quot;Fans reacted to Lindor's surgery after the Mets' disappointing end to the regular season.&quot;Fake injured.&quot;José Alvarado Enjoyer @Radish1555LINKFake injured&quot;This could be crucial for the team's success next season 👌&quot;Ahmad Aziz @pakistan_proudiLINKThis could be crucial for the team's success next season 👌&quot;So when’s Manaea gonna get that or are we gonna keep throwing out the broken version of him until his contract is finished?&quot;Cohen’s Hedge Fund @CohensPoint72LINKSo when’s Manaea gonna get that or are we gonna keep throwing out the broken version of him until his contract is finished?Who cares f***ing phony better not having multiple 0-30s stretches next year. Sick of his nice guy actartie bucco @artiebucco_chefLINKWho cares f***ing phony better not having multiple 0-30s stretches next year. Sick of his nice guy act*Need him ready by opening day.*Courtside Commentary @CourtsidecomLINKNeed him ready by opening dayDespite a midseason slump, Lindor was one of the most consistent hitters for the Mets, making 732 plate appearances, the most in the MLB during the regular season.Lindor earned his first All-Star selection in almost six years and finished the season after smashing 30 home runs and stealing 39 bases for the second time in his career. He has also been named a Silver Slugger finalist for a third consecutive season.