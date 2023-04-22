Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made it very clear before Friday night's series opener against the New York Yankees that he would never wear the pinstripes. The Toronto Blue Jays star first spoke about his stance on never playing for the Yankees during the offseason, in an interview with a podcaster. Before the game against the Yankees, Guerrero Jr. reiterated his feelings and that it was a personal decision which has its roots in his family.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the son of former MLB player Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who was one of the most feared hitters during his time. He played for several teams during the 1990s and 2000s, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Guerrero Jr. is one of the most exciting young talents in the MLB. He made his debut for the Blue Jays in 2019 and had his breakout year in 2021 when he won his first Silver Slugger Award and was named an All-Star while also being the MLB home run leader. In 2022 he was once again named an All-Star and won his first Golden Glove Award.

On Friday night, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took to the plate and launched the second pitch he saw far into center field for a two-run home run. Subsequently, he was heavily involved in the game, with the other highlight of the night being his heated exchange with Anthony Rizzo after being struck on the elbow by a pitch. It was clear that Guerroro Jr. loves playing at Yankee Stadium and coming out on top.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stated in an interview before the game: “It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family. That’s my decision, and I will never change that.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays inflict a stinging defeat on the Yankees

Friday's series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays was a stinging defeat for the New York Yankees to say the least. They were first instigated by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s words before the game and later put to the sword on the pitch by the young Canadian. It is very uncommon for a player to declare that he would never play for the Yankees, given their history and status as one of the giants in MLB. However, it is a testament to how much the Blue Jays have grown and the Yankees have fallen that we have seen young players take such a stance today. Nonetheless, things are far from over; there are two more games left in the series and their rivalry is heating up more than ever.

