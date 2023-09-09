Freddie Freeman's legacy just took to new heights as the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman completed a historic achievement during their game against the Washington Nationals. With his 53rd double in the game, the infielder set the franchise record for most doubles in a season.

Freeman has been with the Dodgers since the 2021 offseason. After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves where he was a 5x All-Star, NL MVP in 2020 and World Series winner in 2021, Freeman and the Braves decided to part ways following contract disputes.

Returning to his home state of California, Freeman established himself as a major name in the Dodgers lineup. His tendency to gain extra bases has set him apart as he has scored 114 times this season along with 91 RBIs. His .336 is the third-best in the league.

In the game against the Nationals, the 33-year-old hit a double against Mason Thompson on the very first pitch, a 94 MPH sinker, of his third at-bat. His double broke a 94-year Dodgers record for most doubles in a season. In 1929, Johnny Frederick had bagged 52 doubles for the then Brooklyn Robins.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their appreciation for Freeman who went 3-4 on the night:

Freddie Freeman hopes to continue his rich vein of form

With 22 games left in the season, Dodgers fans would only hope for Freeman to increase his record lead at the top of the doubles charts.

Freeman himself spoke about it in the post-game interview:

"Just to be able to be mentioned with some of these guys that (I’ve) kind of been climbing the leaderboard on is pretty cool. It’s been a wonderful two years so far, so hopefully I can just keep re-breaking it for the next couple weeks".

The LA Dodgers won their 86th game of the season and already have one foot into the postseason.