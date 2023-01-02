Tom Hallion, a 37-year MLB umpire, and crew chief, is retiring after a stellar career in the National League and Major League Baseball. In 1985, he made his Nationals debut.

Though Hallion is retiring, he has left a memorable memory for all MLB fans. After Noah Syndergaard was dismissed from a game for intentionally throwing behind a batter, a video of then-New York Mets manager Terry Collins arguing angrily with umpire Tom Hallion went viral in 2018.

It was merely a humorous video of an altercation that was mic'd up and used some blue language. The video gained a little more attention as Major League Baseball was attempting to get it removed:

Jared Diamond @jareddiamond Rob Manfred said that the Terry Collins/umpire viral video has been scrubbed from the internet because a collectively bargained agreement with the umpires that said those interactions involving microphoned umpires wouldn't be made public. MLB is trying to figure out how it leaked

Rob Manfred said that the Terry Collins/umpire viral video has been scrubbed from the internet because a collectively bargained agreement with the umpires that said those interactions involving microphoned umpires wouldn’t be made public. MLB is trying to figure out how it leaked – Jared Diamond

Tom Hallion tried to convince Collins that, while he understood where he was coming from, his crew had to chuck Syndergaard because, if they didn't, they would be in trouble themselves, using a statement that swiftly went viral itself.

The exact words were, "our ass is in the jackpot if we don't do something here.”

Fans are praising umpire Hallion for handling the on-field incident with Collins.

“What a great ump. Great job handling the situation. Lotta umps would’ve just tossed the manager but he actually talked it out. Good shit,” a fan applauded Hallion.

Simba (シンバ) @LilSvmba Shea Station @shea_station Umpire Tom Hallion is retiring. He helped give us this treasure of a moment What a great ump. Great job handling the situation. Lotta umps would've just tossed the manager but he actually talked it out. Good shit

TC is a whole mood here,” another fan tweeted.

D-Rose @BellaStella212 Shea Station @shea_station Umpire Tom Hallion is retiring. He helped give us this treasure of a moment TC is a whole mood here

Other fans thought the altercation was about authority with respect.

Some fans can’t help but watch it in the loop:

"Always have to watch this on loop everytime it comes on my feed”

Ben @RubensBen Shea Station @shea_station Umpire Tom Hallion is retiring. He helped give us this treasure of a moment Always have to watch this on loop everytime it comes on my feed

A fan had a lovely message for Hallion and said that he had taught a great lesson on how to handle managers.

"I don’t know how many times I’ve seen this but it’s my favorite video out there. I love being an umpire and this video just adds fuel to the fire. Happy retirement Tommy and thank you for an amazing teaching lesson of how to handle managers.”

Travis Thacker @thacker12487 Shea Station @shea_station Umpire Tom Hallion is retiring. He helped give us this treasure of a moment I don't know how many times I've seen this but it's my favorite video out there. I love being an umpire and this video just adds fuel to the fire. Happy retirement Tommy and thank you for an amazing teaching lesson of how to handle managers.

"The umpire dealt with this admirably.”

"i watch this every time… it’s great…. best ump - manager exchange ever”

Fans do love the phrase: I really gotta find a way to use “our ass in the jackpot” more often in everyday life!”

Lawrence Thomas @LTZ29 Shea Station @shea_station Umpire Tom Hallion is retiring. He helped give us this treasure of a moment I really gotta find a way to use "our ass in the jackpot" more often in everyday life!

Hands down one of my greatest moments as a @Mets fan

I watch this clip on YouTube at least 100 times a year during the baseball season. The best example of an Ump working a situation ever. MLB is losing a phenomenal umpire. Congrats on your retirement Tom Hallion…”

Melvin Lomax @GOAT029 Shea Station @shea_station Umpire Tom Hallion is retiring. He helped give us this treasure of a moment I watch this clip on YouTube at least 100 times a year during the baseball season. The best example of an Ump working a situation ever. MLB is losing a phenomenal umpire. Congrats on your retirement Tom Hallion…

Tom Hallion initially decided to retire in 2021

Hallion previously stated that he intended to end his career after the 2021 World Series, but returned to work for another season before doing so.

In a webcast, he declared his retirement for 2022.

Hallion retired with 102 career NL and MLB ejections.

