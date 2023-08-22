A new star is emerging in the Bregman family, and this time it's not on the baseball diamond, but in the department of heart-melting cuteness. Fans of Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman were treated to a beautiful moment when he posted a video of his baby son on Instagram, showing a small but amazing bat flip that had everyone swooning.

In the heartwarming video, Bregman's little one, armed with a plastic yellow mini baseball bat, takes a swing that would make any parent proud.

And if that wasn't enough to make hearts melt, the real showstopper was wearing a mini Astros jersey and was seen enjoying all the applause from his mom and dad.

Alex Bregman captioned the video, "So it begins," and Fans showered the post with loving comments and creative nicknames like "Breggy Smalls" and "Another Bregman to cheer for."

Alex Bregman's Instagram post

Alex Bregman's son might add to his legacy of Baseball. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the baseball adventures that await this budding star in the future.

Alex Bregman And Wife Regan Bregman's Relationship

Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman have a love story that is full of commitment and love.

Alex and Reagan have both pursued their hobbies and found success in their respective areas outside of their personal life. Reagan, a former model, moved into business and established Exiza, an ethical athleisure brand based in Houston.

Reagan and Alex met through mutual friends, and their love journey began. Alex proposed to Reagan with a beautiful diamond ring in hand during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020. They married in December 2020 at Reagan's parents' home in Katy.

They made a joyous announcement that they were expecting their first child in February 2022. Knox Samuel's birth in August gave them immense delight and marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.