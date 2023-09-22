New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole strengthened his bid for the Cy Young award for 2023 after another dominant performance against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Yankees went on to win the game 5-3 to avoid the humiliation of a sweep in the final game of the series. Cole has been one of the silver linings in a bleak season for the Bronx Bombers and fans took the chance to praise their ace on social media after his latest performance.

Cole started his major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best pitchers in the MLB since then. He went on to play for the Houston Astros for a couple of seasons before joining the Yankees in 2020.

Over his career, he has made six All-Star appearances and twice finished as the strikeout leader in the league. However, the Cy Young award has eluded him thus far and he looks to be on course to changing that this year.

Gerrit Cole has had another amazing year for the Yankees this season despite their struggles over the season. The 2022 MLB strikeout leader pitched a near-perfect game against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing only one run on two hits over eight innings pitched.

New York fans were extremely impressed with his consistency and backed him to pick the Cy Young award at the end of the season.

"Ace performance by Cole," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Cy Cole," added another.

Gerrit Cole records his 25th game of limiting his opponents to two runs or less this season

While the New York Yankees are on the verge of losing out on a postseason spot in the MLB this season, it is astonishing to think the frontrunner for the Cy Young award plays for them.

It is unlikely for a contender of the prestigious award to not make the playoffs but that's where we are now. Gerrit Cole leads the American League with a 2.75 ERA with his 200 innings pitched while also ranking second with 14 wins and third in strikeouts with 217.

However, his 14-4 record this season has not been enough to bolster the Yankees as their season looks set to end in disappointment.