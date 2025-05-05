Fans blast Aaron Boone after hearing explanation on 8th inning changeup vs. Rays game

New York Yankees dropped a second consecutive game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday to concede the three-game series. Yankees manager Aaron Boone came under from fans after his decision late in the series finale.
The Yankees trailed 5-0 after the fifth inning but a two-run blast from.Cody Bellinger made it 5-2. With the hosts trying to find a way back into the game, it seemed like the Yankees would pinch-hit J.C. Escarra for Austin Wells with the bases loaded and no outs. However, Boone decided against it and Escarra grounded a 1-2-3 double play.
Boone explained his decision after the loss in the series decider.
"We’re staying away from (injured) Anthony (Volpe), so I’m choosing between Escarra and (Jorbit) Vivas there. I’m just going to take the guy that’s been here and more experienced. I knew I had one shot with Rice there.
"Then, when the double play happened, I kind of shut that down a little bit, but then he was the tying run again there with (Oswaldo Cabrera). So, no, not that point with no outs. I was going to use him for Vivas.”
MLB analyst Bryan Hoch shared Boone's explanation on X and fans were livid with the Yankees captain's decision in a crucial juncture of the game.
"He’s clueless. No feel for the game. Every fan is screaming at the TV, saying pinch hit Wells for Escarra."
"There’s no excuse for that excuse," wrote a fan.
"I always defend Boone but that’s such crap. Between Escarra, Wells, and Rice you have 3 guys that can play C and that gives you added flexibility there so that excuse is BS. I’m fine with defending the moves you make, but take accountability when they’re clearly wrong," wrote another fan.
The backlash continued.
"It’s very difficult to defend his day to day managerial decisions," wrote a disgruntled fan.
"When literally everyone knows the right move to make except for the manager…"
The Yankees rallied for three runs in the eighth inning and could have done more damage at the plate. However, as it turned out, the Bronx Bombers failed to overturn the deficit losing 7-5 in the series decider.
Cody Bellinger's milestone home run goes in vain in Yankees loss
It was Cody Bellinger who provided the offensive spark in the sixth inning to raise hopes of a comeback. Bellinger smashed a two-run home run, his fourth of the season, off Taj Bradley.
The two-run hit was also the former Chicago Cubs star's 200th career home run. However, it ended up being a losing cause. The former MVP was acquired by the Yankees in a trade last offseason but Bellinger has had a slow start to the season, batting .200 after 31 games.