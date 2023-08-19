Pete Alonso had a bit of an embarrassing moment in the game against the St. Louis Cardinals which he would probably like to forget as soon as possible.

In the New York Mets' 7-1 win over the home team, Alonso almost cost rookie Masyn Winn his first major leagues memento.

Masyn Winn was called up from the Triple-A's the previous day to make his MLB debut at the age of 21. Regarded as the best prospect among the Cardinals ranks, Winn was picked up by the team after a stellar college junior year.

He showed prowess as a two-way player and has since transitioned into one of the best shortstops in the minor leagues.

Quite expectedly, Winn was looking to leave an impression in his debut. In the bottom of the fifth with two outs in the game, the rookie reached first base on an infield single. It is customary that a player takes home the ball on which they record major moments in their career.

The Cardinals expected the ball to be tossed back to the dugout but infielder Pete Alonso had a brain freeze moment as he tossed the ball into the stands. This was met with protests from the Cardinals bench who started yelling.

Pete Alonso's throw also brought criticism from fans on social media as they took to X to voice their opinions:

Pete Alonso apologized to Masyn Winn during the innings

Immediately after realizing his error, Alonso was apologetic to the youngster when he reached second base during the bottom of the fifth. For his error, the Mets infielder was heavily booed during his two at-bats later in the game.

“That was a complete bonehead move and I feel awful," Alonso said after the game.

Thankfully for Winn, the supporter in the stands who got the ball eventually handed it over to the security guards which then later reached the St. Louis dugout.