Alex Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, recently faced criticism from fans after she posted Instagram photos of her birthday month, signifying her cocktail brand, Delola. Some followers accused the actress and singer of being insensitive to her husband Ben Affleck's history with alcoholism.

Affleck has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction and has also completed treatment for it. Despite Lopez's claim that she now drinks responsibly, viewers questioned her decision to launch an alcohol-based business, especially considering her husband's experiences.

In the photos, Lopez was seen holding a glass of toast, sunbathing, and celebrating by standing on a tabletop.

While some supporters praised her marketing tactics, others expressed concern and disappointment in her seemingly casual approach to drinking, given Affleck's well-documented battle with alcoholism.

"Help your husband stay sober," a fan wrote..

"Production of Delola going on before Ben."

Jennifer's birthday post

However, there were also fans who defended Lopez, arguing that her personal choices should not be dictated by her husband's history with alcohol.

The situation highlights the delicate balance between promoting a business venture and being sensitive to personal struggles within a relationship, and thus it sparked a divided response among fans.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez with friends

Pop star Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez were regarded as one of the most significant couples during their brief union. However, after a few happy years together, they broke up in 2021.

While they were on vacation in the Bahamas in 2019, Alex proposed to the 54-year-old star on the beach, advancing their romance. He gave Lopez a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring worth $1 million.

The 48-year-old former baseball player later revealed that the suggestion had been tested with his assistant over the previous three days.

Even former president Barack Obama sent a handwritten card to the newly engaged to offer his congratulations. Rodriguez's separation from Lopez improved his relationship with his estranged ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez and Scurtis' daughters are frequently spotted together. After breaking up with Rodriguez, Lopez got back in touch with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck. They are married, and Alex Rodriguez has happily moved on with fitness instructor and mother of two, Jaclyn Cordeiro.