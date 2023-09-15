Baseball fans have their say on social media as MLB team owners are set to vote on the Oakland Athletics' proposal to relocate to Las Vegas at the end of the year.

Athletics owner John Fisher has made headlines throughout the season after it was announced that the team plans to relocate to Vegas soon.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal has now reported that team owners will vote on the proposed move in mid-November, which will decide the future of the franchise.

As the Oakland Athletics continue to struggle in the MLB, they made headlines for all the wrong reasons this year. Fisher announced earlier in the year that the plan to relocate the franchise is an attempt to reinvigorate the team.

However, the proposal was met by staunch opposition from Oakland fans who don't want their team to move to another city.

While the drama surrounding the Athletics' proposed move away from Oakland continues to make headlines, it cannot move forward without the votes from the rest of the team owners in the MLB.

The proposal requires 75% of votes from other team owners to get the green light to make it a reality. Now, with reports confirming that the vote will take place in the middle of November after the year's action is over, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

"Why not just make a new team there instead of moving one," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Yeah they will get the votes," added another.

Oakland Athletics triumph over the Houston Astros as relocation talks intensify

While the debate over the Oakland Athletics' impending move to Las Vegas carries on, the team continues to show flashes of hope on the field. The latest one came in their last series against the Houston Astros, as they won the series 2-1 against the division leaders.

The Athletics have little to play for in the remainder of the MLB season but they're still putting up spirited performances with nothing to lose. As we head into the final weeks of the regular season, teams fighting for a postseason spot still have good reason to be wary of this year's worst team in the country.