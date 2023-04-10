The 2022 season saw 6-foot-4 Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker finally become one of the league's superstars. After his second consecutive 30-home run season, Tucker also won a Gold Glove and his first All-Star designation.

A stocky yet speedy right-fielder, Tucker is a former AL triples leader and fifth overall draft pick. Despite always being close to the action, Kyle Tucker is not known to display his emotions to fans. That changed during the game over the weekend, and fans are loving it.

During a game between the Astros and the Minnesota Twins, Tucker was called out after he was hit by a ball thrown from catcher Ryan Jeffers to first base. According to the umpire, he had committed interference and was called out.

Talkin' Twins ⚾️ @TalkinTwins #MNTwins get a double play as a result of runner interference. #Astros Kyle Tucker has been kicked out of the game for arguing the call, which is not reviewable. #MNTwins get a double play as a result of runner interference. #Astros Kyle Tucker has been kicked out of the game for arguing the call, which is not reviewable. https://t.co/moFDCop7yj

Obviously angered by the play, which was not reviewable, Tucker took to the umpire. With the Houston Astros already ahead by a score of 5-1 in the eighth inning, umpire Tripp Gibson was unimpressed by Tucker's protests and had him ejected.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Kyle Tucker was pissed. I've never seen him this mad. Kyle Tucker was pissed. I've never seen him this mad. https://t.co/XUb26jNcTJ

Astros fans took to Twitter soon after the ejection to voice their support for Tucker. As mentioned, Tucker is not a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and has never been singularly ejected from a game before.

The call in question was also remarked on by fans. Interference is called when the baserunner deviates from the baseline to affect the first baseman's ability to catch the ball. According to some observers, Kyle Tucker was not guilty of the call.

Mostly, though, fans were just excited to see the passion that was evident in Tucker's demeanor and body language. While openly challenging the umpire in such a way will often lead to ejection, the feeling among fans seems to be that Tucker's point was good enough to justify getting tossed over.

A slow start for Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros so far

Even after the loss, the Twins are still atop their division, the AL Central.

Meanwhile, the Astros are languishing in fourth place in the AL West, even trailing the Los Angeles Angels. Although still in the early goings of the season, the Astros will need big performances from Tucker and others as the season begins to heat up.

