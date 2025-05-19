Fans enraged as Dodgers lose Freeway Series vs. Angels for first time since 2010

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, with their most recent defeat coming in a 6-4 loss on Sunday.

The Angels jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning with home runs from Zach Neto and Taylor Ward. They added another run in the third to extend their lead. The Dodgers' offense came alive in the fifth and managed to tie the score by the seventh.

However, the Angels scored one run each in the eighth and ninth innings, ultimately sweeping the Dodgers. Several fans expressed their frustration following the loss:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Thats a real bad one. Betts will refind form.. but some of those guys at the bottom real bad,” a fan said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

“How do you beat the Dodgers? you use lefties so they use Rojas instead of Kim cause they don't want to play one of their best hitters,” another fan said.

“Dave Roberts mismanagement at its finest. 1) 9th inning, should be Rushing, Kim, Ohtani 2) take out Rojas 3) pitching selection… you all got cocky and got swept. Serves you right,” another fan said.

Many others continued to share their opinions:

“We actually got swept by the Angels. THE ANGELS!! WTH!?!?” a comment reads.

Expand Tweet

“Can’t even compete with the Angels, what a pathetic embarrassment. This squad is overrated 🗑️. Spending billions and can’t even beat the Angels . Humiliating,” another comment reads.

“How do you not play your hottest hitter Kim for 2 straight games !!!!! Never seen a manager ice his own player before,” another comment reads.

The Los Angeles Angels, already coming off 6-2 and 11-9 victories, recorded their first three-game series sweep at Dodger Stadium in 15 years, the last one dating back to 2010.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opens up about Tony Gonsolin’s outing

In Sunday’s game, starter Tony Gonsolin pitched four innings, allowing four hits, including two home runs and four earned runs, while issuing five walks. Discussing his outing, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said:

“Tony, today it was a grind from the outset. The walks behind the count. I don't think he had command of a split, and it was a grind today. With the first inning pitch count, we were fortunate enough to get him through four.”

“But still with what we went through this series with the starters there's a lot of innings our pen had to cover. That's unfortunate and still had a chance to win one of the games today.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now scheduled to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Dodger Stadium in the opening game of their three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More