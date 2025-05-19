Fans enraged as Dodgers lose Freeway Series vs. Angels for first time since 2010

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, with their most recent defeat coming in a 6-4 loss on Sunday.
The Angels jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning with home runs from Zach Neto and Taylor Ward. They added another run in the third to extend their lead. The Dodgers' offense came alive in the fifth and managed to tie the score by the seventh.
However, the Angels scored one run each in the eighth and ninth innings, ultimately sweeping the Dodgers. Several fans expressed their frustration following the loss:
“Thats a real bad one. Betts will refind form.. but some of those guys at the bottom real bad,” a fan said.
“How do you beat the Dodgers? you use lefties so they use Rojas instead of Kim cause they don't want to play one of their best hitters,” another fan said.
“Dave Roberts mismanagement at its finest. 1) 9th inning, should be Rushing, Kim, Ohtani 2) take out Rojas 3) pitching selection… you all got cocky and got swept. Serves you right,” another fan said.
Many others continued to share their opinions:
“We actually got swept by the Angels. THE ANGELS!! WTH!?!?” a comment reads.
“Can’t even compete with the Angels, what a pathetic embarrassment. This squad is overrated 🗑️. Spending billions and can’t even beat the Angels . Humiliating,” another comment reads.
“How do you not play your hottest hitter Kim for 2 straight games !!!!! Never seen a manager ice his own player before,” another comment reads.
The Los Angeles Angels, already coming off 6-2 and 11-9 victories, recorded their first three-game series sweep at Dodger Stadium in 15 years, the last one dating back to 2010.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opens up about Tony Gonsolin’s outing
In Sunday’s game, starter Tony Gonsolin pitched four innings, allowing four hits, including two home runs and four earned runs, while issuing five walks. Discussing his outing, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said:
“Tony, today it was a grind from the outset. The walks behind the count. I don't think he had command of a split, and it was a grind today. With the first inning pitch count, we were fortunate enough to get him through four.”
“But still with what we went through this series with the starters there's a lot of innings our pen had to cover. That's unfortunate and still had a chance to win one of the games today.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers are now scheduled to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Dodger Stadium in the opening game of their three-game series.