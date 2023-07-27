Kate Upton, the renowned actress and model, has once again captured the attention of fans, this time with a stunning dress choice that seemingly pays homage to her husband's team.

In a recent Instagram post, Upton dazzled in a cerulean blue dress, prompting excited reactions from Mets fans who saw a connection to their team's iconic royal blue color.

Upton's recent fashion choice seemingly resonated with Mets fans, who praised her for the clever color selection, interpreting it as a subtle show of support for her husband's team.

Here's what fans have to say:

"Blue with a pop of Orange is the best color"

"Is this a hidden message?"

Kate Upton's Instagram post

The 31-year-old beauty is widely recognized for gracing the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times, solidifying her status as a top model in the industry. Beyond her modeling success, Upton is also celebrated as the wife of MLB pitcher Justin Verlander.

Verlander made headlines in December 2022 when he signed a substantial two-year, $86.7 million contract with the New York Mets, accompanied by a vesting option for 2025 amounting to $35 million.

As the power couple continues to make headlines, fans eagerly await further displays of their love and passion for both fashion and baseball.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

The romantic journey of former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton has had its share of highs and lows, culminating in a joyous and wonderful marriage.

Rumors about the couple's romantic involvement sparked in 2012 during their collaboration on an MLB 2K12 commercial. They hid their relationship from the public until they made their first joint appearance in January 2013.

Following their abrupt breakup, Kate briefly dated "Dancing with the Stars" professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy, shocking their fans. However, fate had other plans for the couple. While on vacation in the Bahamas in 2014, Justin and Kate found their love again and decided to give each other another chance.

Their relationship grew stronger, and in May 2016, they finally got engaged. Their love and dedication to one another were evident during the proposal, which was held in front of a Met Gala event.

Just three days after Justin and the Houston Astros' thrilling victory in the MLB World Series, the couple wed in Tuscany, Italy. The birth of their first child, a daughter named Genevieve, in 2018 gave them even more reason to celebrate.

Despite the highs and lows of their relationship, Justin and Kate have remained steadfast in their support of one another's professional endeavors and have built a happy marriage.