On Wednesday in Williamsport, the Little League World Series of 2023 began with an exhilarating demonstration of child baseball prowess.

On the first day of the competition, eight teams entered the field in an effort to advance in the double-elimination competition and book a place in the following round.

Notably, a young kid's immaculate inning moved everyone. Fans and MLB enthusiasts like Jared Carrabis believe that if given a chance, the kid would no-hit the 2023 New York Yankees with that perceived velocity and movement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans were surprised and left positive messages for the little kid on the internet. "No way that kid is 12," commented one supporter.

Little League World Series 2023: Panama beats Czech Republic 4-0

The team from Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, defeated Europe-Africa from Brno, Czech Republic, 4-0, with a commanding performance.

Omar Vargas became the hero for Panama after hitting a grand slam and combining a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. In the following round, Panama will take on Latin America (Venezuela).

LLWS Baseball

The Metro team from Smithfield, Rhode Island defeated Henderson, Nevada's Mountain squad 3-1 in the meanwhile. Rhode Island's Connor Curtis turned up a strong outing on the mound, striking out 15 hitters despite only getting one hit. In the following round, the Metro squad will compete against the Southeast area.

The West Region's Honolulu Little League squad from Hawaii won the World Series last year. In a lopsided final game, they defeated the Caribbean Region by a score of 13-3. As the representative for the West Region this year, El Segundo Little League of California will have some large shoes to fill.

The United States won the Little League World Series in 2022 for the fourth time in a row. When Japan defeated the Southwest Region in 2017, that was the last time a foreign team won the competition.

With 38 Little League World Series victories, the United States holds the record. Chinese Taipei (17) and Japan (11) are second and third all-time, respectively.