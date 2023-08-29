Noah Syndergaard is not likely to play with Guardians further. His tenure has come to an end after the Cleveland Guardians designated Syndergaard for assignment.

The news came immediately after Syndergaard gave up five runs on four hits during the six innings. Noah relinquished three home runs including two runs blast by Vladimir Guerrero.

The MLB fans gave their reaction to the fall and assignment of Syndergaard.

"Sometimes when guys come back from TJ they are never the same. It’s sad. Syndergaard was an elite talent." Posted a fan

One fan felt low for the Noah and wrote,

"I feel really bad for Noah, he actually didn't have a bad stint with the Guards"

Other fans reacted,

MLB fans are also keen to see the subsequent of Syndergaard. One fan said,

"Big move by the Guardians! It'll be interesting to see what's next for Syndergaard. Baseball is full of surprises!"

Other fans also responded in different ways.

One fan wished to bring him back to the Mets. He wrote,

"Bring him back to Mets. What difference does it make"

Noah Syndergaard has played for the Mets. He used to have all-star seasons. While playing with the Mets, he was given the nickname 'Thor'. This is why a fan said that Noah should bring back to the Mets.

Noah Syndergaard has traded four teams in the last two years. This season, he joined Guardians. However, from his last match against the Toronto Blue Jays, it is pretty clear that he will not be playing for Guardians this season.

Noah Syndergaard may not have a long stay in Cleveland Guardian after DFA

As Syndergaard has been designated for assignment, he is not likely to continue with Guardian. On top of that, he may switch to the other team. Noah lost three home runs by Vladimir Guerrero during his last match against the Blue Jays. Those runs include two runs of blasts.

On August 16, Noah put some light on his slip and stated,

“It just feels like I’m pitching on ice skates, I feel like every time I try to use my legs, they slip out underneath me.”

It would be interesting to see Noah Syndergaard's future with Guardian.