Aside from Angel Hernandez, Joe West may be the most well-known umpire in MLB history, for better or worse. The 70-year-old known as "Cowboy Joe" set the all-time record for games umpired, and could find himself honored for that incredible achievement.

Joe West was named as one of the eight finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame Contemporary Ballot. The long-time veteran, who retired in 2022, is joined by only one other umpire on the ballot, Ed Montague. After 43 years in the majors, West may find himself enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame if the voters decide he is worthy.

Although it is simply a nomination, many MLB fans have taken aim at the decision that Joe West is a finalist for induction. Some have argued that he could be one of the worst umpires in baseball history. However, given the fact that he did the job from 1976 to 2021 means that the massive sample size could easily be scrutinized.

Even though some fans have been positive in celebrating the umpire who called more games than any other, the news that he could find himself in the National Baseball Hall of Fame has not gone over well with most.

A closer look at the legendary career of Joe West

One of the most well-known umpires in MLB history was West, who retired in 2022 with an estimated $450,000 salary near the end of his career. On May 25, 2021, West surpassed Bill Klem's major league record by umpiring his 5,376th career game.

Born in Asheville, North Carolina, West joined the National League in 1976 as an umpire before joining the full-time staff in 1978.

During his incredible 43-year career, West was on the field for some of the most iconic moments in MLB history, including Nolan Ryan's fifth career no-hitter and the 2012 perfect game by Seattle Mariners legend Felix Hernandez.