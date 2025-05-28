Fans frustrated as Brandon Nimmo's costly mishap worsens Juan Soto's misfortune

Juan Soto has been under pressure since his blockbuster move to the Queens after signing a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets in the offseason ahead of the 2025 season.
Soto, who has been unable to reach the same heights as last year at the start of this season, was on the receiving end of an unfortunate base running incident in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
During the first inning of the game, Soto lined up a hit toward right-center, where Michael A. Taylor trapped the ball. However, Brandon Nimmo, who had rounded second, thought Taylor caught the ball and rushed back towards first base. Nimmo reached first base while Soto was left stranded for the second out of the inning.
Fans were frustrated after the miscommunication that led to Soto's misfortune.
"$800M for t-ball base running," wrote a fan.
"Will be one of the worst contracts of all time when his bat regresses significantly," wrote another fan.
"Soto has to get his head in the game," reckoned a fan.
Other fans blamed the third base coach for not communicating the umpire's decision to Nimmo.
"That's the 3rd base coaches job to make sure Nimmo knows. Not sure if he was signaling and Nimmo didn't see him, but the 3B coach has not had a good season."
"It is a rule that we all have heard about and know, but this is the first time that I am seeing it happen! Nimmo has to see what the 3rd base coach is saying, but looks like there was all sorts of confusion on this play," explained a fan.
"Bad base running by Nimmo here for not looking at 3rd base coach."
The mishap didn't cost New York much as the Mets scored four runs to make it 4-2 at the end of the first inning.
Mets seal series despite Juan Soto's quiet night
Although the Mets survived a late scare to register a 6-4 win, Juan Soto had an underwhelming night at Citi Field. Soto went hitless after the base running blunders in the first inning, going 0-for-4 in the second game of the series.
However, the team won't be overly concerned as Tuesday's win secured back-to-back series victories for the Mets after their defeat against the Boston Red Sox last week.