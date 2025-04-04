Fans furious at Yankees supporters chanting 'F*ck Juan Soto' during tense Diamondbacks clash: "It's all cringe behavior"

During a close game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, New York Yankees fans took to shouting a cheer in the bottom of the eighth. It ended up being the final time the Yankees came to bat as they would lock down the 9-7 victory in the next half-inning, but instead of cheering on the batter at the plate, they jeered at someone not even in the ballpark.

Juan Soto spurned the Yankees in favor of the New York Mets in the offseason, and he's been ripped by Yankees fans ever since. They have on numerous occasions jeered him, and the Yankee Stadium crowd engaged in that last night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. might have been at the plate, but Soto was on the minds of fans. Other MLB fans were not pleased with them for doing this, but some noted that it's not exclusively a Yankee issue.

"The 'F*ck Altuve' & 'F*ck Juan Soto' chants in games they aren’t involved in is lame. But let’s not pretend other fanbases haven’t also chanted 'Yankees suck' plenty of times in games the Yankees were not playing in. It’s all cringe behavior," a fan wrote.

"You’re literally clowns and giving Soto the W. He’s in y’all head, and is LITERALLY laughing all the way to the bank," one said.

"I think Yankee fans chanting 'Fudge Soto' is over the top...but...when the Yankees play the Mets I see absolutely nothing wrong with booing him," another added.

"Dude played with the Yankees for ONE season after being traded. It's not like he played his first 6 seasons there and then went to the cross-town rival," one chimed in.

"It is obvious that it caused a lot of pain for NYY fans when he left the prestigious Yankees," one stated.

"All 13 of those people are absolute losers," another added.

Some fans pointed out that the chanting was in response to a New York Mets fan with a Soto jersey jumping around behind one of the dugouts, but this is not the first time the Yankees fanbase has done something like booing a player who's not playing in the game.

Juan Soto addresses Yankees fans' spring training boos

Juan Soto is no stranger to being booed, although it doesn't often happen when he's not involved in the game at all. He was cursed by the Yankee crowd, though not all fans got involved, during a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Juan Soto wasn't fazed by the boos (Imagn)

In spring training, when the Mets and Yankees matched up on March 24, Bronx Bombers fans let him hear it for his desertion. He left them after one year and a World Series trip to join the Mets.

He said of their boos via the New York Post:

“Yankees fans, they can surprise you with anything, so I am expecting the worst."

Soto has not yet responded to the latest round of boos.

