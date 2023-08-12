In his first public statement since coming back on air, Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown stated his concerns regarding the sensationalization of his absence.

Brown asked to be left away from the limelight with more focus being put on the O's record-breaking season. Fans have taken an exception to it and feel it has been forced by the top brass.

The play-by-play commentator was absent from the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network's (MASN) coverage for a minimum of eight games, a hiatus that began after the series against the Philadelphia Phillies from July 24th to 26th.

He was allegedly asked to be removed from the broadcast team by the ownership because of certain factual comments he made about the side during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. As per the owners, it made the team with 29th ranked payroll in the MLB, look cheap.

In his return to the booth after the hiatus, Brown publicly spoke about the issue. He tried to explain that his role is one of a storyteller solely and should never be part of the discussion.

However, fans feel that the announcer was forced by the owners and the management to clear the air before his return to calling games for the O's.

Kevin Brown confirms he's staying with the Baltimore Orioles

In a final statement, Kevin Brown also confirmed that he will stay with the organization. He clearly stated his intention to continue:

"I am proud to be an Oriole and call Baltimore home, and there is no place in baseball I’d rather be now and for the long haul. Go O’s," Brown via Twitter.

After his comments about the team's performance, there was speculation that he might leave the organization as there are other clubs who would like to acquire his services.