K-Pop singer Hueningkai sent baseball fans into raptures after he was captured wearing the famous Yankees pinstripes in a new video post last Saturday.

"TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Huening Kai wearing a @Yankees hat and jersey in new video post #TXT" - MLB Life, Twitter.

A prominent member of the boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Hueningkai donning the famous pinstripes and the Yankees hat went viral on Twitter, attracting attention from both baseball fans and general K-Pop fans.

Twitter was a buzz with a huge number of female fans drooling over the photo. Fans appreciated his choice and his look, with the comments section blowing up moments after the picture was uploaded by MLB Life.

"He look so good" - Bluberrycoco, Twitter.

"And he's looking hot while wearing it" - ꒰꒰ 𖦹 ℍʏᴜᵏᴀ ꒱, Twitter.

"NOW INVITE HIM FOR A PITCH" - bee is seeing TXT 5x, Twitter.

"THE WAY THIS WOULD CHANGE LIVES" - The Revenant⁷ Chapter⁵, Twitter.

"we love to see it !" - Twitter.

"he is so gorgeous!! our hueningkai <3" - ACT: sweet suni, Twitter.

"Bros so fineee" - beomgyusbabe, Twitter.

"Huening kai is every where now" - Ceria4d, Twitter.

Who is Hueningkai?

A Korean-American singer-songwriter and producer, Hueningkai is the third member of the boy group TXT and is represented by Big Hit Music. He made his official music debut with the group on March 4, 2019, with their debut mini-album, The Dream Chapter: Star.

Kai along with his band TXT, released their mini-album TEMPTATION, their most recent and third overall, on January 27, 2023, at 2 PM KST.

