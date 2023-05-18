Create

Fans go crazy after K-Pop star sports New York Yankees hat and jersey in a viral clip posted on social media

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified May 18, 2023 12:59 GMT
K-Pop singer Hueningkai sent baseball fans into raptures after he was captured wearing the famous Yankees pinstripes in a new video post last Saturday.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Huening Kai wearing a @Yankees hat and jersey in new video post #TXT https://t.co/6r8hsJfXnV
"TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Huening Kai wearing a @Yankees hat and jersey in new video post #TXT" - MLB Life, Twitter.

A prominent member of the boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Hueningkai donning the famous pinstripes and the Yankees hat went viral on Twitter, attracting attention from both baseball fans and general K-Pop fans.

Twitter was a buzz with a huge number of female fans drooling over the photo. Fans appreciated his choice and his look, with the comments section blowing up moments after the picture was uploaded by MLB Life.

@MLBLife @Yankees @TXT_bighit He look so good
"He look so good" - Bluberrycoco, Twitter.
@MLBLife @Yankees @TXT_bighit And he's looking hot while wearing it 😍
"And he's looking hot while wearing it" - ꒰꒰ 𖦹 ℍʏᴜᵏᴀ ꒱, Twitter.
@MLBLife @Yankees @TXT_bighit NOW INVITE HIM FOR A PITCH
"NOW INVITE HIM FOR A PITCH" - bee is seeing TXT 5x, Twitter.
@beargyu_313 @MLBLife @Yankees @TXT_bighit THE WAY THIS WOULD CHANGE LIVES-
"THE WAY THIS WOULD CHANGE LIVES" - The Revenant⁷ Chapter⁵, Twitter.
@MLBLife @Yankees @TXT_bighit we love to see it !https://t.co/UoayDURyrC
"we love to see it !" - Twitter.
@MLBLife @Yankees @TXT_bighit he is so gorgeous!! our hueningkai <3
"he is so gorgeous!! our hueningkai <3" - ACT: sweet suni, Twitter.
@MLBLife @Yankees @TXT_bighit Bros so fineee💀
"Bros so fineee" - beomgyusbabe, Twitter.
@MLBLife @Yankees @TXT_bighit Huening kai is every where now 😍
"Huening kai is every where now" - Ceria4d, Twitter.

Who is Hueningkai?

A Korean-American singer-songwriter and producer, Hueningkai is the third member of the boy group TXT and is represented by Big Hit Music. He made his official music debut with the group on March 4, 2019, with their debut mini-album, The Dream Chapter: Star.

Kai along with his band TXT, released their mini-album TEMPTATION, their most recent and third overall, on January 27, 2023, at 2 PM KST.

