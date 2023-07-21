Ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has won over fans with her positive message of acceptance and confidence.

In a recent Instagram post, Cordeiro included a video and a stirring message urging people to embrace their true selves without being constrained by expectations of perfection from society.

Her admirers showered her with praise right away, comparing her to a "fitness Barbie" and praising her stunning appearance. The thing that really struck a chord with her followers, though, was her message of self-love and worthiness.

Cordeiro's words were a reminder that beauty comes from within in a world that is preoccupied with beauty standards and outside approval.

She encouraged people to "show up and be unapologetically you," a message which resonates with many and encourages people to value and embrace their individuality.

Cordeiro uses her platform as a public figure to advocate for body positivity and self-confidence.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend's passion for fitness and empowerment

Jaclyn Cordeiro is known for her diverse talents and inspirational endeavors. She has carved a niche in the fitness world as the founder of Jacfit 5 am Club, providing a platform for early risers to prioritize their health and well-being.

Aside from fitness, she is a lifestyle coach, model, writer, registered nurse and a mother of two.

With her active presence on social media, Cordeiro utilizes her platform to promote body positivity, sharing her fitness regime, gym sessions and empowering photoshoots.

Her dedication to embracing one's uniqueness and promoting self-confidence resonates with her followers, making her a beacon of inspiration for individuals seeking to prioritize their well-being and self-love.

