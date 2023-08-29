Over the course of his 22 seasons in MLB, Alex Rodriguez, inspired, dissapointed, achieved and underwhelmed. In his retirement, the former star has kept things just as interesting.

Since late 2022, A-Rod has been romantically involved with Jaclyn Cordeiro. Cordeiro, an online fitness influencer and founder of JFIT, is a registered nurse and published author.

On Sunday, August 27, the Canadian influencer posted a picture of her and Alex Rodriguez. Fans, some of whom are still conflicted about A-Rod's controversial career, could not help but gush over the sweetness of the image.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Date night" - jac_lynfit

Originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners, Rodriguez demonstrated his ability to hit for power from an early age. As a 20-year old in 1996, he won the AL batting title after posting a .358 average.

espite his obvious skill, A-Rod's antics would not win him the support of his teammates. In 2001, he was traded to the Texas Rangers, where he would lead MLB in home runs for three straight years, culminating in the Florida-native being crowned the AL MVP for 2004.

Later in his career, A-Rod would become embroiled in the Biogenesis scandal. Following an investigation, it was revealed that A-Rod had been using performance-enhancing drugs, and was suspended for the entire 2014 season. In 2016, he retired as a member of the New York Yankees. Interestingly, it was current Yankees superstar Aaron Judge who took over his spot in the roster.

Fans lavished praise on the celeb couple

In retirement, Alex Rodriguez has kept very busy. In addition to acquiring a stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, the father of two has also acted as a FOX Sports analyst, and had a long-time relationship with music star Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez will always be in the limelight

While his PED has probably closed the door on any hopes he might have of making the Baseball Hall of Fame, A-Rod is still very welcome to occupy the public square, and to do so in a stylish fashion.

Expand Tweet

"Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are all smiles while grabbing dinner" - DTN News

The legions of fans who continue to follow the personal life of the three-time MVP proves that he is still more popular than ever. As such, A-Rod will continue to be a titan of the baseball world, even if his legacy on the field leaves many with a mixed, and complicated array of very strong emotions.