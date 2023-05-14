The second game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals was suspended after inclemental weather halted proceedings on Saturday. A rain delay of almost four hours meant the field couldn't be dried in time for the players to come back out. Fans were further disappointed as the Nationals announced a split admission double header to complete the suspended game.
Play was halted in the third inning with the Mets trailing 1-0 and with players on second and third after a one out double by Michael Perez. However, both sides took an eternity to come to a decision whether to complete the game on the day itself or not. Fans in the stadium started booing when the Nationals announced the suspended game will be completed with a 12.35 pm start on Sunday before the second game begings from 4.35 pm.
Usually in rained out games, the attendees get a free access to a different game in the future. But in this case, and the first of its kind in the MLB, fans will only get a piece of a game as concession for the wash out. They were further outraged as when the announcement came (around 8.40 pm), rain hadn't fallen for hours. The tarp had been removed completely off the field almost 90 minutes previously.
Some were boisterous with their claims on social media and felt the support of the rest of the Twitterati in their protests.
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter praises Washington Nationals ground crew
Buck Showalter, skipper for the New York Mets hailed the ground crew for their work. He claimed that there wasn't much they could have more considering the rain was heavy enough to make the field unplayable.
“What are you gonna do? Weather doesn’t cooperate. Field’s unplayable," Showalter said. “We all wanted to play. Obviously nobody wants to play a split doubleheader. Grounds crew was great. They did a great job trying to get it ready. So much water.”
Showalter had joined crew chief Paul Emmel and Nationals manager Dave Martinez when half of the tarp was taken off around 7 pm. After judgement they decided to keep it on the field before taking it off eventually.