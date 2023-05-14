Create

Fans infuriated after Mets vs Nationals game postponed following a four-hour wait: "What a clown show wow"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified May 14, 2023 03:55 GMT
New York Mets v Washington Nationals
The grounds crew apply a tarp to the field after a rain delay is called due to inclement weather during the third inning of the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets. [Source: Getty Images]

The second game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals was suspended after inclemental weather halted proceedings on Saturday. A rain delay of almost four hours meant the field couldn't be dried in time for the players to come back out. Fans were further disappointed as the Nationals announced a split admission double header to complete the suspended game.

Play was halted in the third inning with the Mets trailing 1-0 and with players on second and third after a one out double by Michael Perez. However, both sides took an eternity to come to a decision whether to complete the game on the day itself or not. Fans in the stadium started booing when the Nationals announced the suspended game will be completed with a 12.35 pm start on Sunday before the second game begings from 4.35 pm.

Usually in rained out games, the attendees get a free access to a different game in the future. But in this case, and the first of its kind in the MLB, fans will only get a piece of a game as concession for the wash out. They were further outraged as when the announcement came (around 8.40 pm), rain hadn't fallen for hours. The tarp had been removed completely off the field almost 90 minutes previously.

Some were boisterous with their claims on social media and felt the support of the rest of the Twitterati in their protests.

@TalkinBaseball_ what a clown show wow
@TalkinBaseball_ Someone should lose their job over this
@TalkinBaseball_ this is so bad
@TalkinBaseball_ I’d be so pissed. The @Nationals owe all those people 4 hours of their lives back.
@TalkinBaseball_ nationals are a poverty franchise, what else is new
@TalkinBaseball_ I'll take credit as one of the first boos but man, y'all need to cover this. Very unacceptable, and moreso that there are separate tickets for each game
@TalkinBaseball_ If Rob Manfred was competent, he would be calling Washington with a quick " NO." call. This is embarassing. Whoever is running the team until sale should be ashamed.. and banned from returning when team is sold.
@TalkinBaseball_ I’ve waited for hours for rain delays before. 4 hours is absolutely unacceptable and fans should be given tickets to future games as a comp
@TalkinBaseball_ those poor ppl that waited
The Nationals wonder why they can’t fill the park but then treat fans like this. We waited two hours *after* the field was uncovered to be told it was cancelled. Please. ✋✋At least I got to see a Navy Yard Yankees fan get called “white collar trash” 💖 #LFGM twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
Gave no updates, after 4 hours you postpone. THEN you do a split doubleheader instead of a single admission double header. What a joke. MLB at it again twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter praises Washington Nationals ground crew

Buck Showalter, skipper for the New York Mets hailed the ground crew for their work. He claimed that there wasn't much they could have more considering the rain was heavy enough to make the field unplayable.

“What are you gonna do? Weather doesn’t cooperate. Field’s unplayable," Showalter said. “We all wanted to play. Obviously nobody wants to play a split doubleheader. Grounds crew was great. They did a great job trying to get it ready. So much water.”

Showalter had joined crew chief Paul Emmel and Nationals manager Dave Martinez when half of the tarp was taken off around 7 pm. After judgement they decided to keep it on the field before taking it off eventually.

