MLB fans across the country lashed out at a Chicago Cubs fan who interfered with play to rob Jose Altuve of a home run against the Baltimore Orioles. The Houston Astros are up against the AL leaders as they head into a three-game series which could be crucial to their season.

The Astros started the week with a series against the Baltimore Orioles, who are already in command of their future this season and will need all the luck they can get. That is why it was frustrating for their fans to see a potential Altuve home run being canceled due to fan interference in the stands. The said fan seemed to be wearing a Cubs shirt and received severe backlash on social media.

Altuve was left frustrated as his hit looked to be going for a home run before a fan reached out to grab the ball, sending it back into the field instead.

"Just leave the ball alone," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Ban him for life," added another.

The Jose Altuve is an Astros veteran who has been a vital part of their roster since 2011, winning several individual awards as well as two World Series titles during his time in Houston.

A couple of days back, he smashed a three-run homer against the Kansas City Royals in their last game, but it wasn't enough as the Astros pitching went on to throw away the game later in the evening.

Orioles tie the game after Jose Altuve's home run is robbed by a fan

To further the frustration of Houston Astros fans, Adley Rutschman went on to hit a sacrifice fly off Justin Verlander in the third inning to tie the score for the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams are going neck-to-neck as the game continues. However, Jose Altuve's homer may end up being the difference that decides the fate of the game.

The MLB is full of 'what ifs' almost every week but interference from fans has become more and more of a regular occurrence. Many have called for severe action to be taken against those who are guilty. It is not a sight that anyone wants to see, but continues to be a part of the game.