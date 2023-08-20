Recently Jennifer Lopez posted a series of photos of her August Highlights, which sent her fans into a dilemma and disbelief as one of the pictures featured a man who bore an uncanny resemblance to her former partner, Alex Rodriguez.

The picture left many fans scratching their heads and doing double-takes just to make sure the doppelganger was indeed A-Rod himself.

In the image that has sparked the frenzy, Jennifer Lopez can be seen posing alongside a man who has strikingly similar facial features to the former baseball star.

Social media was flooded with reactions, with users playfully dubbing the man "A-Rod-light" and joking about the uncanny resemblance. Comments like "She's clowning with A-Rod-light" and "I thought this dude in the 5th pic was A-Rod" captured the bewilderment and amusement that the photo invoked.

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram story

Fans even admitted to having to look twice at the picture before realizing that it was Jennifer's manager, Benny Medina, who was the lookalike and not Alex Rodriguez.

Medina played a pivotal role in steering Jennifer Lopez's pop music journey, launching her into stardom back in 1999. However, their collaboration hit a rough patch when she was at the peak of her fame in 2003.

Jennifer parted ways with Medina and complained to California's labor commission. Interestingly, in 2008, Medina made a comeback as Lopez's manager, rekindling their partnership. Apart from being Lopez's manager, Benny is also godfather to her twin babies.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and former star player of the New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez were a couple for four years. They broke up in 2021.

Alex proposed to Jennifer Lopez in the Bahamas in 2019 with a shining emerald-cut diamond ring worth $1 million.

They called off their wedding two times due to COVID-19, and then eventually announced their separation in April 2021 and said they would still be friends and support one another.

After breaking up with Rodriguez, Lopez got back together with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck. They are now happily married, while Rodriguez has embarked on another relationship with fitness instructor and mother of two, Jaclyn Cordeiro.