"Fans like it. It kind of fits, so I just kind of rolled with it" - New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge once revealed he had nothing to do with the inception of the famous "All Rise" catchphrase

In 2017, New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge discussed his nickname "All Rise". In an interview with "The Post Game," he disclosed that it wasn’t his idea, but he still liked it.

He said:

“It just showed up one day. The fans like it. It kind of fits, so I just kind of rolled with it," Aaron Judge said.

Judge recently blasted his 62nd home run in his team's game against the Texas Rangers. The record, which was 61 homers in a single season, hadn't been broken in 61 years and was previously held by Roger Maris. With his solo home run to left field, Judge now holds the record for the most home runs by an American League player in a single season in history.

When asked in the conference if he’d like to get the ball back, Judge said:

"It'd be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan," Judge said. "So, they made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."

Judge mostly had trouble reaching 60 for the year. With 18 walks, 15 strikeouts, a home run, and 231 total bases, he has now reached base in 33 straight games, which is a blessing. It will be fascinating to see if he can loosen up and turn into a one-man demolition crew in the postseason now that the pressure of breaking the record has passed.

Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck witnessed his epic 62nd HR

Samantha and several other members from Judge's family were in attendance at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field when the outfielder blasted his record-breaking home shot.

The duo have always been secretive about their relationship. In high school, the couple first got close. According to reports, the two split up before reconciling in 2019.

Aaron Judge with wife Samantha Bracksieck.

The Yankees star wed Samantha in Hawaii on December 11, 2021 at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort.

Judge now leads the AL in 11 of the 12 categories needed to capture an unprecedented quadruple championship. Since earning Rookie of the Year in 2017, Judge has steadily become better in the AL.

