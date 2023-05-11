Japanese star Kodai Senga was just another big signing that his team, the New York Mets, ushered in this past offseason.

A three-time NPB All-Star and two-time strikeout leader, Kodai Senga was regarded as one of the best pitchers in the top echelon of Japanese baseball before he made the move to the MLB.

The Mets' five-year, $75 million deal showed that the team believes wholeheartedly that the 30-year-old right-hander would be able to replicate his success in North America.

After starting off the season with a decent 4-1 record, Kodai Senga completely fell apart early in his team's contest against the Cincinnati Reds on May 11. Senga surrendered a pair of RBI singles as well as an RBI double to send his team down 4-0 before the first inning was even over.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Reds put up four runs against Kodai Senga in the first! The Reds put up four runs against Kodai Senga in the first! https://t.co/LSqII1S7ax

"The Reds put up four runs against Kodai Senga in the first!" - Talkin' Baseball

Fans, who are always happy to revel in the failure of baseball's richest team, have come out of the woodwork to share their thoughts on the New York Mets' pitching situation.

In addition to Senga, the Mets signed former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jose Quintana to a two-year deal worth $26 million. They also acquired 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to a record-tying two-year deal that will see him make $43 million per season. Additionally, they also inked now-injured closer Edwin Diaz to a multi-year deal worth $102 million before his injury during the WBC.

mikeydez @db_sparks @TalkinBaseball_ Mets 350 million pay roll lmfao @TalkinBaseball_ Mets 350 million pay roll lmfao

The free-spending nature of the Mets flows from its owner, Steve Cohen. A New York-based hedge fund tycoon, Cohen boasts a personal net worth in excess of $10 billion and has been very clear that he has no qualms about outspending the opposition.

Veni @gnosklis @TalkinBaseball_ Get ready to learn Japanese buddy @TalkinBaseball_ Get ready to learn Japanese buddy

As for Senga, he remains in the game with the Reds up 5-0 in the sixth inning. In all likelihood, the outing will represent Kodai Senga's second loss of the year.

Kodai Senga has shown himself to be of MLB caliber despite bad showing

By all metrics, Senga's 2023 season has been a success. While every player is prone to bad outings, fans just pick up on it more easily when you are playing for one of baseball's most famous teams. However, with more and more space being put between the Mets and the top spot in the NL East, there will need to be a concerted effort from the pitching corps to get to where it needs to be collectively.

