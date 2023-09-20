When Chris Getz was announced the new general manager and vice-president of the Chicago White Sox, fans were left with a mixed feeling. Some of them were unsure about chairperson Jerry Reinsdorf's decision to bring in a new head from the organization itself.

The White Sox front office desperately needed an outside outlook on how things have been functioning. The franchise started with plenty of hopes at the start of the season, but they went haywire due to their disappointing on-field performances.

For fans who kept some positive views towards Getz's announcement, they must be happy to hear about the White Sox executive bringing new faces to the front office.

Getz has brought in Josh Barfield the Arizona Diamondbacks director of player development as the assistant GM. Further additions include Brian Bannister, San Francisco Giants director of pitching and Gene Watson in n adminstrative player personnel management role from the Kansas City Royals.

The new faces are bound to improve the regular functioning of the White Sox front office, which has needed an overhaul for a long time. Regardless of these new appointments, fans are unsure how they will help the players and improve the franchies overall

They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions. One tweeted:

"None of it matters with Jerry still around."

Here are some of the top reactions:

Chris Getz has big shoes to fill for Jerry Reinsdorf and White Sox

Fans were shocked when Jerry Reinsdorf fired Kenny Williams, VP and Rick Hahn as the GM of the franchise.

Chris Getz had served as a deputy, first as a player development scout from 2017 to 2020 before becoming the ssistant GM. Now that he has tken over both roles, he will have his work cut out in improving the fortunes of the White Sox.