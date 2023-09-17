An exhibit dedicated to baseball's wackiest team, the Savannah Bananas, will open at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Bananas owner Jesse Cole told The Associated Press in a telephone interview:

"I'm blown away, As a kid, you look up to all your heroes in the Hall of Fame. To even be considered for a display that shares what we're doing is special."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What started as an idea to exhibit a few Bananas-related items at the Hall of Fame has expanded into a full display and a weekend of activities. This will be followed by a big game on Saturday at Doubleday Field against their arch-rivals, the Party Animals.

While this is doubtless a proud day for the Bananas and some fans were delighted, others were mortified. They took to social media to share their thoughts:

Fan Reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

As the demand for Savannah Bananas tickets increases, Jesse Cole is hoping to bring next year's tour to several major league stadiums. They will be hoping to change the narrative for the more traditional quarters in the MLB.

More about the Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas are an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia. They now have national recognition and a big fan base.

They began trending on social media immediately after their launch, and Bananas merchandise was sold to 50 states and six countries.

What makes the Bananas so different? They challenge the way things are supposed to be. As they say: "We play Banana Ball." It's one of the fastest and most entertaining games of baseball.

While these are exhibition games, they are a lot of fun to watch, so keep an eye out for them.