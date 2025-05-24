Fans rally against Mets coach after team’s heartbreaking 7-5 loss vs. Dodgers in extra innings 

The Friday night contest between the New York Mets and the LA Dodgers went down to the wire at Citi Field. The visitors emerged with a 7-5 win after the Mets sparked the comeback with a three-run ninth inning to force extra innings.

Several opportunities went begging for the Mets in extra innings. Like in the bottom of the ninth, Luisangel Acuna flew out as Tyrone Taylor was stranded at third. In the 10th, Acuna was left on third base after Pete Alonso hit a flyball. The same happened in the 11th inning.

Fans pinned the loss on the Mets manager and coaches, alleging their decisions impacted the outcome.

"2-for-14 with RISP. Zero runs in four straight innings with a ghost runner. The hitting guru strikes again !!" one fan wrote.

"Acuna swung 3-1, didn’t bunt once in extras and when you did bunt you pinch hit for Pete are u f--king kidding me are u actually f**ing kidding?" one fan spoke about the decision to replace Alonso with a pinch runner.

"That loss is on the manager and GM….why take Pete out? Why have Marte bunt with no Pete in the 4 spot and the GM pit a roster together with 1/2 the lineup of guys who cannot hit," another took a dig at Mets manager and GM for having Alonso hit fourth in the lineup.

"How many times did we have a runner on third with less than 2 outs???? Couldn’t hit ONE fly ball? another fan asked.

One fan simply tweeted:

"I'm disappointed."

"DFA ALVAREZ WHAT A F**KING BUM," one fan took a dig at Mets slugger.

Dodgers took the game from Mets in extra innings

The Dodgers were en route to win the game in the ninth inning before Mets' Jeff McNeil broke things up with a two-run triple to begin the penultimate inning. Tyrone Taylor tied the game 5-5 with an RBI single.

While the Mets couldn't capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities, the Dodgers couldn't get hold of the Mets' bullpen until the 13th inning.

Teoscar Hernandez drove the Dodgers in a leading position as his double drove in Will Smith for a 6-5 lead. The Dodgers added an insurance run on Andy Pages' infield double play as Hernandez scored to make it 7-5.

Luis Garcia retired the Mets hitters in the bottom half of the inning to secure a 7-5 win.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More