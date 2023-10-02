On Oct. 1, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers took to the field one last time. While fans knew that Miggy's retirement was coming, prior awareness did not make the day any easier.

A 12-time All-Star, Miguel Cabrera is regarded as the best Venezuelan player ever. A back-to-back MVP winner in 2012 and 2013, Cabrera won the Triple Crown for leading MLB in home runs, RBIs and batting average last season. He also became the seventh player to reach the 3,000-hit club last campaign.

Ahead of the Tigers' season finale on October 1 against the Cleveland Guardians at Comeria Park, Cabrera welcomed some special guests. Both his mother and father took turns delivering emotional ceremonial first pitches to their son.

Understandably, Instagram blew up with comments of love and support as Miguel Cabrera hangs up his Detroit Tigers jersey one final time. A devout Catholic, Cabrera has given back to the community immeasurably over his career, focusing on being a patron of several children's funds.

Cabrera has been a member of the Detroit Tigers since 2008. Although he won a World Series with the 2003 Florida Marlins, he has been unsuccessful in translating his immense personal success to glory with the Tigers.

The closest he and his teammates came was in 2012, where they were swept by the San Francisco Giants.

Fans gushed over the Cabrera parents

Since announcing his intent to retire, Cabrera has been honored by every team during his final appearance in their ballpark.

For example, the Houston Astros gifted him expensive champaigne and cigars, while the Dodgers venerated the 40-year-old with his very own star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Miguel Cabrera's retirement marks the end of an era

In addition to the outpouring of supportive comments, many other fans have remarked that, with Miguel Cabrera's retirement, no other players from the novel MVP 2004 video game remain. Cabrera's final exit from the league has indeed conjured up emotions.

Cabrera leaves an organization in disarray, though. Having missed the postseason for a ninth straight season, the Tigers are a rudderless team, who have now lost their leader.

It's now up to the next generation of players in Detroit to keep Miggy's legacy alive and learn how to win some baseball games with some semblance of consistency.