Jose Altuve blasted the game-winning hit to the rails in the 2019 ALCS game against the New York Yankees to send the Houston Astros to their second World Series in three seasons.

During the ninth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS, Altuve hit a two-run walk-off home run off the façade in left field off a slider from Aroldis Chapman, sending Minute Maid Park into a frenzy.

Despite being the shortest player in the majors at 5-foot-6 (along with his former teammate Tony Kemp), Altuve usually loomed huge for the Astros in pivotal situations.

"(2019) Jose Altuve walks it off to send the Astros to the World Series," BRWalkoff tweeted.



Given the extremes he has experienced with the Astros, it was only right that Altuve became the hero of the game. He made his major league debut in 2011, the first of Houston's three straight seasons with 100 losses. Houston redefined tanking before erecting a titan. The Astros have now had three straight seasons with 100 wins, thanks in large part to Jose Altuve. Houston reached the World Series in 2017, '19, '21 and '22, winning in '17 and '22.

Not only the Astros fans, but all MLB fans in general, were in a state of awe with the blast coming from their most loyal and faithful ballplayer over the years. Fans are still reminiscing over that mighty hit.

Jose Altuve has been a stellar figure for the Astros

In 2007, Jose Altuve, then 16 months old and from Venezuela, signed a contract with the Astros. Despite hitting pretty much everywhere in the minors, he was never included on any top-100 prospect rankings in the country. Due to his small stature, it was difficult for him to even get signed.

Over the past eight years, Altuve has repeatedly shown his value. He has played on six All-Star teams, won three batting titles, had at least 200 hits four years in a row and has led the majors in hits ever since his debut. In 2017, he even took home the AL MVP award.

"WORLD CHAMPION JOSE ALTUVE," the Houston Astros tweeted.es

Many fans assumed that Altuve, who was an All-Star in 2012 during his first full season, would be dealt shortly after joining the Astros. It didn't work out like that. He is currently the face of one of baseball's elite teams, an MVP, a likely future inductee into the Hall of Fame and the lone survivor of the team's dreariest period in history. He also doesn't appear to be moving anytime soon.

