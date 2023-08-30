Carlos Correa and his family, including his wife Daniella, were at the ballpark not long ago. The star shortstop was taking part in Family Day at Target Field, where Correa plays home games. The four of them, including the new baby, were pictured together in stunning fashion.

They make up quite the family, and fans from all-around enjoyed these pictures. Some from Houston miss the family a lot, since Correa is no longer with the Houston Astros.

Others just commented on the beautiful family and gave them loads of praise, with one commenting that the baby seems to have taken on a much stronger resemblance to Daniella.

Fans loved seeing the Correa fam hit the park for Family Day

It was a joyfull outing for the Correa family, one that the fans on Instagram loved to see.

Carlos Correa, Twins fighting for the postseason

Carlos Correa has recorded 1.0 fWAR and a 92 wRC+ this year. That is not what anyone expected from him, though it's hard to call this a disastrous season. As it stands, the Twins are chugging towards the playoffs.

They're currently six games up in the AL Central, and Fangraphs gives them a 96.7% chance of making the playoffs. That's good news for Correa.

He almost signed with the New York Mets in the offseason, which would have been a disaster. The Mets sold at the deadline and are over 25 games back in the NL East at this point.

He also almost signed with the San Francisco Giants. They're also in the playoff hunt, but only with a 65.9% playoff chance right now.