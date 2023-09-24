Joey Votto is the most intriguing man in baseball. His most recent venture should only add to that reputation.

In a production of "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition," the Cincinnati Reds first baseman will be the French narrator. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's show will be at Taft Theatre from Oct. 14- 23.

Two days ago Joey Votto posted on his Instagram feed about his narration venture, surprising fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fans have congratulated him on his new side gig and also mentioned him as:

"Mr. Sidequest"

The fans cannot believe this is happening as they commented:

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

The fans are a bit worried also as Votto's acting commitments could hinder the playoff hunt. The theatrical run of "The SpongeBob Musical" coincides with the NL championship series. Votto will not be present, though, to perform. During the play, his narration will be played as recorded.

A bit on Joey Votto's career

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto debuted in the MLB in 2007 with the Reds. After Larry Walker, Votto is the first MLB player from Canada to have 300 home runs and 1,000 runs.

In 2010, Joey batted .324/.424/.600 with 37 home runs and 113 RBIs as Cincinnati won the NL Central division and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 1995. He was also selected for his All-Star Game and was on the Sports Illustrated cover throughout the year.

With 356 home runs, 2,134 hits and a batting average of .295, Votto has established himself as one of the most productive players in Reds history. Votto has been selected for six All-Star games and has won a Gold Glove and the NL MVP.